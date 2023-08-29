LOADING ERROR LOADING

A conservative group opposed to Donald Trump is putting the former president on blast in a new ad demanding “consequences” for his misdeeds in the White House.

The spot from the Republican Accountability Project, which will run on Fox News in several markets, points out that Trump’s constant lies had many people saying in frustration that “nothing matters.”

Trump told more than 30,000 of them during his four years in office, according to a Washington Post tally.

But the voiceover states it’s not true that nothing matters.

“Because in America, the rule of law still matters,” the voice states. “And that’s why Donald Trump has been charged with 91 felonies in four separate cases for attempting to steal an election, falsifying business records and mishandling classified information.”

Then, the spot points out what doesn’t matter... and what does.

“It doesn’t matter that Donald Trump was president of the United States. It doesn’t matter that he is currently running for the presidency,” the voiceover says. “This is America. No one is above the law. That’s why it matters that Donald Trump faces consequences for his actions.”

The video is part of a six-figure ad campaign, with spots appearing on Fox News this week in the key swing-state markets of Phoenix, Milwaukee and Atlanta.

That last location is where Trump was indicted most recently, on charges related to election interference in the state.

The campaign will also include a video billboard in Times Square showing all of Trump’s 91 criminal indictments:

The Republican Accountability Project has been running ads against Trump as well as members of the party who've enabled him and his lies about the 2020 election.