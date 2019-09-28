New Ad Campaign Calls On Republicans To Stand Up For The Law In Ukraine Tangle

Republicans for the Rule of Law are releasing a number of ads calling on GOP lawmakers to condemn President Donald Trump’s phone call to Ukraine’s president pressing him to investigate political rival Joe Biden.

Trump’s call, focus of a whistleblower complaint, has triggered an impeachment inquiry.

Now dozens of Republicans have been targeted for TV and digital ads in a $1 million ad campaign that will begin running this weekend in their home district. Among the first subjects are North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr, the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Maine Sen. Susan Collins and Tennessee Sen. Lamar Alexander.

“Republicans in Congress must condemn this behavior without reservation,” Chris Truax, legal adviser for Republicans for the Rule of Law, said in a statement to HuffPost.

“It is no longer about whether Republicans believe President Trump or whether they support his policies. It’s about whether they support his admitted abuse of power and his efforts to secure a foreign government’s help in an American election.”

The black-and-white 30-second ads are similar, but customized for each lawmaker. “The country is in crisis,” the ads warn. They slam Trump’s actions as an “abuse of power” and warn it will happen again “unless Republicans ... stand up and say it’s wrong.”

