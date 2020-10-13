HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

It’s a brush that’s been much-talked-about around the internet — Revlon’s One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer has become the hottest hot brush out there.

While you may have heard about this beloved Revlon hot brush, you may be hesitant to buy it without a discount. Luckily, we’ve got some Prime Day deal news that just might blow you away.

The Prime Day 2020 deal on the Revlon’s One-Step Brush is $36.40 when you click the coupon code before checkout. It normally retails for $60. This price is better than we’re seeing at Target and Walmart, where it’s on sale for $42.

Now you won’t have to pay full-price for the popular hot brush that we gave our “would recommend” stamp of approval.

Revlon’s One-Step does the work of a blow dryer, round brush and straightener all in one. It’s supposed to help with detangling, smoothing and styling with its tufted bristles. It’s a volumizer, which means that you can get volume on top of your head and curled ends when using the brush.

HuffPost Get this Revlon One-Step Prime Day deal while it's hot.

The brush comes in three different colors — pink, mint and turquoise. You can choose among three different heat settings, including cool, low and high.

In case you don’t know, Prime Day 2020 takes place on Oct. 13 and 14. On the same days you can expect plenty of alternative Prime Day sales from retailers such as Walmart and The Home Depot. Amazon’s Prime Day is exclusive to Amazon Prime members. You’ll find markdowns across the internet on everything from Dyson’s AirWrap Styler to AirPods Pro.