ParentingPregnancySuper BowlRihanna

Tweets About Rihanna's Pregnancy That Show We're All Getting Better At This

The pop diva's rep confirmed what we were all wondering throughout her blazing performance at Sunday's Super Bowl halftime show. But we were, strangely, rather polite about it.

Parenting reporter

From the moment the lights came on during the Super Bowl halftime performance and she grazed a hand down her belly suggestively, Rihanna teased the answer to a burning question we didn’t know we had until that moment: Was she or wasn’t she?

As the superstar sang and danced through a dozen of her top hits, she managed to communicate both that yes, she was pregnant, and no, we had no right to ask. Skintight red fabric across her torso, accentuated by a belt just below her stomach, confirmed our suspicions ― while a shape-shifting red coat with a long train suggested that at any moment she might wrap herself up and float away on the cloud she came in on — that she owed us no explanation for her body, her choices.

In a country so obsessed with gazing at famous female abdomens that tabloid magazines have sold issues with features like “Bump Watch,” we’re all too eager to win the game of knowing before an official announcement is made, of having rights to punch the air and shout, “I knew it!”

Maybe it’s her 14 Billboard No. 1 hits, her re-writing of the rules of pregnancy fashion or her having built a billion dollar business, but when it came to this particular baby bump, folks seemed reluctant to jump to conclusions while she was still singing, showing both reverence and respect for the pop icon (her publicist confirmed the pregnancy shortly after the performance).

Here are some of the thoughts people were expressing on Twitter during the performance.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

‘Permission To Not Be In Survival Mode’: How Rest Liberates Black People

Food & Drink

The Important Reason You Should Think Twice Before Policing Someone’s Table Manners

Home & Living

12 Ways To Make Your iPhone Run Faster

Parenting

Should You Choose A Midwife Or An OB-GYN? What Pregnant People Need To Know

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Food & Drink

Do Your Partner’s Disgusting Eating Habits Drive You Crazy? Read This.

Work/Life

Black People Who Follow This Common Career Advice Face Backlash From White Managers

Home & Living

This Psychological Thriller Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Home & Living

This New Rom-Com Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

Get Rihanna's Exact Super Bowl Halftime Look With These 3 Products

Shopping

16 Emergency Items You Should Have In Case Of An Earthquake, According To Experts

Shopping

These Skin Care Products Are The Most Effective, According To Derms and Reviewers

Shopping

A Film Expert Explains Why Your TV Really Needs A Soundbar (And Which Ones To Buy)

Shopping

The Best Desk Chairs, According To Gamers Who Are Always On The Computer

Shopping

The Best Pilates Equipment For Home Workouts

Shopping

38 Products That Managed To Win Skeptical Reviewers Over

Shopping

38 Travel Products For Anyone Who Thrives On Planning Ahead

Shopping

This Affordable Chunky Loafer From Target Is Giving Us Designer Vibes

Shopping

37 Things Under $25 That'll Help Solve Your Winter Home Problems

Shopping

Walmart Has Everything You Need To Start Your Yoga Practice At Home

Shopping

43 Genius Products You'll Probably Wish You Bought A Long, Long Time Ago

Shopping

Walmart Has Some Really Affordable Snow Gear For Kids

Shopping

Reviewers Are Very Obsessed With This $30 Backpack From Target

Food & Drink

Those ‘Boneless Wings’ You Love Are Just A Tasty Culinary Lie

Shopping

Lanshin Is The Authentic Gua Sha Brand You Should Know About

Shopping

I Found The Best Low-Profile Winter Walking Shoe

Food & Drink

These Are The Most-Searched Super Bowl Dips In Every State

Style & Beauty

There's Still One Big Thing Missing From Fashion Week

Shopping

34 Quick And Easy Beauty Products That All Lazy People Need To Know About

Wellness

Why Are My Boobs So Itchy?

Food & Drink

5 Spices That Doctors Say Can Improve Your Heart Health

Wellness

10 Genius Ways To Switch Your Brain Into 'Leisure Mode'

Shopping

This Sushi Chef-Approved Rice Cooker Will Make Perfect Rice Every Time

Home & Living

It's Time To Stop Using Dryer Sheets In Your Laundry. Here's Why.

Work/Life

Should Child Acting Just Be Banned Already?

Food & Drink

The Best Cheese For A Cheeseburger, According To Experts Who Actually Know

Shopping

13 Genuinely Good Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts

Wellness

Maybe It’s Time To Leave Ben Affleck And The ‘Sad Affleck’ Meme Alone

Shopping

32 Things That Pet Owners Who’ve Rescued Pets Swear By

Parenting

20 Funny Tweets About Kids' Strange Birthday Party Themes