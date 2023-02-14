From the moment the lights came on during the Super Bowl halftime performance and she grazed a hand down her belly suggestively, Rihanna teased the answer to a burning question we didn’t know we had until that moment: Was she or wasn’t she?

As the superstar sang and danced through a dozen of her top hits, she managed to communicate both that yes, she was pregnant, and no, we had no right to ask. Skintight red fabric across her torso, accentuated by a belt just below her stomach, confirmed our suspicions ― while a shape-shifting red coat with a long train suggested that at any moment she might wrap herself up and float away on the cloud she came in on — that she owed us no explanation for her body, her choices.

In a country so obsessed with gazing at famous female abdomens that tabloid magazines have sold issues with features like “Bump Watch,” we’re all too eager to win the game of knowing before an official announcement is made, of having rights to punch the air and shout, “I knew it!”

Maybe it’s her 14 Billboard No. 1 hits, her re-writing of the rules of pregnancy fashion or her having built a billion dollar business, but when it came to this particular baby bump, folks seemed reluctant to jump to conclusions while she was still singing, showing both reverence and respect for the pop icon (her publicist confirmed the pregnancy shortly after the performance).

Here are some of the thoughts people were expressing on Twitter during the performance.

the whole timeline afraid to ask if Rihanna is pregnant pic.twitter.com/KGQEhItzqx — Ira (@iramadisonthree) February 13, 2023

I don’t want to speculate on Rihanna being pregnant because she literally just had a baby. Not everyone has the snap back y’all see on IG like maybe her body just looks like that post pregnancy!!!! — nkemji, z stan acct🖤🇳🇬👩🏾⚕️🩺♊️ (@itsmetheHBIC) February 13, 2023

Well I know one thing, if she’s not pregnant y’all all just called her fat. Normalize waiting until that person announces their pregnancy 🤦🏾♀️🤦🏾♀️ #SuperBowl #RihannaSuperBowl #Rihanna #SBLVII — Tiani Nichelle (@TianiNichelle) February 13, 2023

The fact that people feel like they can comment on @rihanna’s body without her confirming pregnancy is major 🚩. Leave her be, people! Maybe she’s just a mom who’s 10 months postpartum! — Angela Scott Lee (@angelatlee) February 13, 2023

Rihanna: (does a pregnancy reveal on national television)



Y’all: we do not know if she’s pregnant and that’s not our business to speculate — Jalen Hurt This (phone dies) (@Kyla_Lacey) February 13, 2023

Is Rhianna pregnant, or normalizing postpartum bodies? I love it either way I’m just dying to know what I’m celebrating — Cas🌻🌻🌻 (@Cassi0piea) February 13, 2023

I really do hope Rihanna is pregnant because God forbid a woman who birthed a whole other human LESS THAN A YEAR AGO is taking her OWN sweet time to “SnapBack”. These other celebrities got you thinking that it takes a couple months post birth. #RihannaSuperBowl — Zeze Millz (@ZezeMillz) February 13, 2023

Idk if Rihanna is pregnant or if it’s her post-partum belly and honestly I don’t really care. Her business. Normalize bellies. — TweetBriYo (@brielenaa) February 13, 2023

maybe we shouldn’t publicly speculate on whether rihanna is pregnant considering she just gave birth to her son 9 months ago and it’s perfectly normal for our bodies not to completely bounce back in such a short period of time so let’s normalize that 👍🏼 — simoné (@girlpowertbh) February 13, 2023

On #Rihanna again, why is there comments on her body. Don't assume pregnancy unless it's explicitly announced, and just don't comment on what a body looks like to begin with? She fuckin slayed, what she looks like is irrelevant — ali rabbits (@AlmG) February 13, 2023

I hate to speculate about Rihanna cause I still look pregnant and my kid is 3.5 😩 — sparx (@fvcksparkle) February 13, 2023

I really don’t like the whole discourse of the possibility of Rihanna being pregnant again because what if she’s not? What if she’s still trying to get comfortable in her body? What if she’s experiencing PPD? like don’t comment on her body just enjoy the performance. — Ms. Exclusive ✨ (@LiciaEllena) February 13, 2023

I will not speculate that Rihanna is with another child. Nope. I will not. She could very well still have baby weight and that is okay! — ✨Marie ✨ (@GabbyOneLove) February 13, 2023

yes, rihanna is pregnant, but the fact that some ppl were so focused on that, in my opinion, shows that ppl were expecting rihanna to “snap back” to the body she had before pregnancy. now what if she wasn’t pregnant and had just gained weight? what would y’all be saying then? — xoxo, demi. (@itsdemidarlingg) February 13, 2023

I’d say Rihanna performing at the halftime show last night was the most patriotic thing about the game. I mean, name something more American than expecting a woman to work through her pregnancy?



pic.twitter.com/jA63cRIZL2 — That Car Girl (@ThatCarGirl) February 13, 2023