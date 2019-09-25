Travel

35 Funny Tweets That Sum Up Road Trips

"No one is full of more false hope than a parent organizing car ride activities before a long road trip."

Thanks to Hollywood and nostalgia, the idea of “the great American road trip” occupies a warm place in many people’s hearts.

But the reality is far less glamorous. From the monotony of highways to the frustration of traffic to the seemingly constant need to stop and pee, there are many unpleasant aspects to this kind of travel.

We’ve rounded up honest and hilarious tweets about road trips. Enjoy the ride!

Twitter travelfunny tweetstake a breakroad trips