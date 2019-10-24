MLB Ump Reportedly Tweets He's Getting AR-15 For 'Cival War' If Trump's Impeached

Major League Baseball has another headache on its hands in the middle of what’s supposed to be the season’s crowning moment.

As the World Series unfolded between the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals, the league launched an investigation into longtime umpire Rob Drake, commissioner Rob Manfred said Wednesday.

The probe was initiated after ESPN reported that Drake had tweeted plans to get an AR-15 assault rifle for a civil war ― or, as he put it, “CIVAL WAR” – if President Donald Trump was impeached:

Major league umpire Rob Drake tweeted “I will be buying an AR-15 tomorrow, because if you impeach MY PRESIDENT this way, YOU WILL HAVE ANOTHER CIVAL WAR!!! #MAGA2020”, according to a copy of the tweet obtained by ESPN. MLB says it is aware of it. News: https://t.co/Qf7VMAXEoJ — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 23, 2019

Drake deleted the tweet, then made the account private before deleting the account entirely. USA Today reviewed the feed before it was removed and said it also contained right-wing conspiracy theories about Benghazi and “birther” claims about former President Barack Obama.

Drake made his MLB debut in 1999 and became a full-time ump in 2010, Sports Illustrated reported.

The league is also investigating an incident in which Houston Astros assistant general manager Brandon Taubman repeatedly yelled: “Thank God we got Osuna! I’m so fucking glad we got Osuna!“ at a group of female reporters, one of whom was wearing a bracelet to raise awareness about domestic violence. Closer Roberto Osuna was suspended last year for violating the league’s domestic violence policy.

The Astros first accused a Sports Illustrated reporter of “fabricating” the incident, which was later corroborated by multiple witnesses. Taubman has since apologized for using “inappropriate language.” The team has not apologized for claiming the SI story was “fabricated.”