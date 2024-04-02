Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claimed Monday that President Joe Biden is arguably a “much worse threat to democracy” than Donald Trump ― and repeated it for emphasis. (Watch the video below.)
When CNN’s Erin Burnett on her program “OutFront” mentioned fears over the threat to democracy that former President Trump poses, Kennedy, an independent candidate for president, pivoted to the other main-party opponent he’s running against.
“I can make the argument that President Biden is the much worse threat to democracy,” Kennedy said. “And the reason for that is President Biden is the first candidate in history — the first president in history — that has used the federal agencies to censor political speech, so to censor his opponent.”
Kennedy has harped on being banned from social media during Biden’s tenure. He was thrown off of Instagram in 2021 for advancing disproven claims about vaccines but was allowed to return after he announced his long-shot bid for the White House. In 2022, Facebook and Instagram removed accounts of his anti-vaccine nonprofit group, Children’s Health Defense, for misinformation.
Burnett emphasized the gravity of Trump’s attempt to overturn a “free and fair election” ― but Kennedy continued to attack Biden.
“Trying to overthrow the election clearly is a threat to democracy,” Kennedy said. “But the question was, who is a worse threat to democracy? And what I would say is … I’m not going to answer that question. But I can argue that President Biden is because the First Amendment, Erin, is the most important.”
Burnett asked for clarity that Kennedy was saying he could make the argument that Biden was the worse threat to democracy.
“Absolutely,” he replied.
Fast-forward to 10:00 for Kennedy’s “democracy” remarks on Biden:
The Democratic National Committee blasted Kennedy, the political scion who began his campaign as a Democrat, for spreading “his MAGA talking points.”
“With a straight face Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said that Joe Biden is a bigger threat to democracy than Donald Trump because he was barred from pushing conspiracy theories online,” DNC senior adviser Mary Beth Cahill said in a statement. “There is no comparison to summoning a mob to the Capitol and promising to be a dictator on day one. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. laid to rest tonight any doubts that he’s a spoiler candidate by pushing his MAGA talking points in prime time.”
Kennedy is polling around 10% in an election against Trump and Biden, and in a larger race with other third-party candidates, The Hill noted.