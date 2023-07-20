Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Ca.) used an off-color reference to blast Marjorie Taylor Greene and Republicans for their fruitless investigation into the Biden family. (Watch the video below.)

In a House Oversight Committee hearing with IRS whistleblowers who claimed their tax fraud investigation into Hunter Biden was stymied by the Department of Justice, Greene displayed explicit photos of Hunter Biden with an alleged sex worker.

“Today’s hearing is like most of the majority’s investigations and hearings, a lot of allegations, zero proof, no receipts, but apparently some dick pics,” Garcia sniped.

“Now, at a certain point, the American people need some actual evidence. Actual evidence, but we’ve seen absolutely none,” Garcia said.

Garcia, the former mayor of Long Beach, California, thanked the investigators for doing their job but reminded them and the chamber that a Donald Trump-appointed prosecutor also did his job in recommending the charges to pursue.

Hunter Biden reportedly agreed to plead guilty to misdemeanor tax offenses without jail time in a plea deal.

