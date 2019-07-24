Robert Mueller Says Russia Probe ‘Is Not A Witch Hunt'

During an exchange with House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) on Wednesday, former special counsel Robert Mueller pushed back on one of President Donald Trump’s favorite catchphrases.

“It is not a witch hunt,” Mueller said of his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and potential obstruction of justice committed by the president.

Trump has repeatedly referred to the former special counsel’s investigation as the greatest “witch hunt” in American history.

Mueller found 10 instances of potential obstruction of justice committed by the president, but he did not make a determination on whether to indict the president. He cited an Office of Legal Counsel opinion that a sitting president cannot be indicted for a crime because it would be unconstitutional to do so.

When speaking before the House Judiciary Committee earlier Wednesday, Mueller disputed another one of Trump’s catchphrases — the president and members of his party have repeatedly claimed that Mueller’s report found “no collusion.”

“We did not address ‘collusion,’ which is not a legal term,” the former special counsel said in his opening remarks.