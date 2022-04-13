Ex-Roger Stone Aide Caught On Tape Making Shady Plea To Trump Fans Before Jan. 6

“[Joe] Biden will never be in that White House,” he reportedly said on the call. “That’s my promise to each and every one of you.”

It’s not clear if anyone on the call went on to participate in the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

In a statement to the Times via a lawyer, Sullivan said he did not condone the violence of any protesters and characterized his remarks as merely sharing “some encouragement” with what he called “disenfranchised” voters.

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack recently revealed that it had sufficient evidence to refer Trump to the Justice Department for criminal charges over his role in planning the effort to overturn the election, though it had not yet decided on a course of action.