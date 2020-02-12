Rose McGowan Was ‘Deeply Offended’ By Natalie Portman’s ‘Fake’ Oscars Protest Cape

Rose McGowan is not buying Natalie Portman’s brand of activism.

On Tuesday night, the former “Charmed” star, memoirist and activist expressed her disgust with the “protest” cape Portman wore to the 2020 Oscars in a Facebook post.

“I find Portman’s type of activism deeply offensive to those of us who actually do the work,” McGowan wrote. “I’m not writing this out of bitterness, I am writing out of disgust. I just want her and other actresses to walk the walk.”

Portman’s cape — which was embroidered with the names of female directors who made noteworthy films in 2019 — showed solidarity with those who were frustrated that no women were nominated for Best Director. Images of Portman’s cape went viral.

McGowan also called out Portman, saying she was “more like an actress acting the part of someone who cares,” for not working with many female directors herself.

Amy Sussman via Getty Images Natalie Portman attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 9, 2020, in Hollywood, California.

McGowan pointed to Portman’s nearly 30-year acting career, claiming that the Oscar-winning actor has worked with only two female directors, including when she self-directed “A Tale of Love and Darkness.”

Portman’s IMDb page shows that the “Lucy in the Sky” star previously worked with Rebecca Zlotowski in 2016’s “Planetarium,” Mira Nair in 2008’s “New York, I Love You” and Sofia Coppola in her ads for Dior. She also worked with women in two shorts and one James Blake music video.

However, Portman’s production company, Handsomecharlie Films, has made eight movies, but only one — “A Tale of Love and Darkness,” which Portman directed herself — was directed by a woman.

It’s a bit of unfortunate information that others pointed out when they saw Portman’s protest cape.

Natalie Portman’s production company has only ever hired 1 female director (her name was Natalie Portman) https://t.co/DRUVM1oezW — Angela Morabito (@AngelaLMorabito) February 11, 2020

Natalie Portman's production company has never employed a female director since its creation in 2007, but I guess it is feminist to get a Dior cape customised — egg on branch (កល្យាណ) (@ka_bradley) February 10, 2020

i wonder if this means her production company will finally produce a film with a female director https://t.co/5J9bEANXD0 — KATE 🔜 #SXSW (@OhMyMithrandir) February 10, 2020

What I find funny is that Natalie Portman has hired 0 (zero) women to direct the movies made using her own production company. I think there's about 7 films under her company, she hired male directors for all of them. Hollywood hypocrites are fun. https://t.co/qcI5BFJR1S — nathan coker (@ncavalanche) February 10, 2020

This also isn’t the first time Portman has spoken out against a lack of female directors receiving awards. In 2018, she said, “And here are the all-male nominees,” while presenting the award for Best Director at the Golden Globes.

Portman has not yet publicly responded to McGowan’s statement, nor has she responded to HuffPost’s request for comment.

“As for me, I’ll be over here raising my voice and fighting for change without any compensation,” McGowan concluded in her post. “That is activism. Until you and your fellow actresses get real, do us all a favor and hang up your embroidered activist cloak, it doesn’t hang right.”