'Bats**t Crazy': Twitter Users Shred Rudy Giuliani's CNN Antics

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani ― now an attorney to President Donald Trump ― found himself trending on Thursday night and early Friday morning.
And it wasn’t for the best of reasons.
Giuliani was the talk of Twitter for a wild CNN interview with Chris Cuomo in which he shouted, gestured, spouted conspiracy theories about former Vice President Joe Biden and billionaire activist/philanthropist George Soros and contradicted himself several times.
At one point, within a span of seconds, Giuliani went from adamantly denying that he had asked Ukraine to investigate Biden to announcing that “of course” he had done so.
Twitter users were quick to denounce his antics:
