Ryan Reynolds Joins TikTok With A Throwback And A Disappointing Promise

Ryan Reynolds joined TikTok on Wednesday with a spoof of an old role.

The “Deadpool” star lip-synced to All-4-One’s hit “I Swear” — just like his character Chris Brander did in the 2005 movie “Just Friends.”

“I swear you will be disappointed by this account,” Reynolds captioned the short clip.

Well, the synchronization of the video and the audio was a little off ― so at least he was being honest. But it still garnered more than 21 million views.

Watch the video here:

Reynolds followed up with a post about TikTok now sponsoring Wrexham A.F.C., the Welsh soccer club he owns with fellow actor Rob McElhenney:

And a third video that was definitely not a duet with the “It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia” actor:

See Reynolds lip-syncing to “I Swear” in “Just Friends” here:

And compare it to All-4-One’s original music video here: