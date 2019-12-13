Sally Field Arrested At Jane Fonda's Climate Change Protest In Washington

Hollywood legend Sally Field on Friday joined a growing number of celebrities arrested at a weekly Washington protest against climate change inaction led by fellow actor Jane Fonda.

A smiling Field was led away by a Capitol Hill police officer as she raised her cuffed hands in triumph. Twenty-five other climate activists were also busted at the protest, now in its 10th week, CNN reported. They will likely be charged with a misdemeanor.

Thank you to @sally_field who was just arrested on the US Capitol steps with #FireDrillFriday taking action demanding a just transition! pic.twitter.com/T54vKME0Ve — Fire Drill Fridays (@FireDrillFriday) December 13, 2019

“I come with my heart and my voice,” Field said at the protest. “I am a mother. I am a grandmother. The time is now. We cannot sit back in our comfort zones, on our couches, and wonder, what can we do? We can get out, we can do something.”

This is a possibility that is actually happening, we need to get out of our comfort zones now! - @sally_field #firedrillfriday pic.twitter.com/1qNEfRfn12 — Fire Drill Fridays (@FireDrillFriday) December 13, 2019

Standing with enviromental activist Winona LaDuke, Field said it’s “time to get out and scream loud” about climate change. Filed had just been feted Sunday in Washington as a Kennedy Center honoree.

The inspiration for the weekly protests was teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg, Fonda has said. This week the focus was the expected effect from climate change on workers.

As Crystal Lee Sutton AKA Norma Rae says, “I knew the union was the only way we could have our own voice,” @sally_field calls on a just transition away from a fossil fuel economy including good union jobs for a green future #firedrillfriday pic.twitter.com/vxWZz4AFlQ — Fire Drill Fridays (@FireDrillFriday) December 13, 2019

Y’all when I saw my girl Sally Field trending I panicked.



Luckily she was just getting arrested for being a badass. pic.twitter.com/086UpEEYJz — Gay Bachelor Bitch 🌹 (@BGaytion) December 14, 2019