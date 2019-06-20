Samantha Bee on Wednesday made the case for why the outlier candidates in the race for the 2020 Democratic nomination should drop out and “run for the Senate, goddammit!”

The host of “Full Frontal” urged the hopefuls such as Montana Gov. Steve Bullock and former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, who are both polling at under 0.5% in national polls, to withdraw from the crowded field and focus on flipping the GOP-controlled branch of Congress instead.

“Winning the presidency would be great,” said Bee. “But real change is impossible unless the Senate changes hands too.”

Bee explained how many high-profile politicians reportedly did not want to run for Senate because of its “toxic and polarized” environment.

“But that is exactly why we need good Democratic candidates for Senate,” she countered.

Bee also noted how Bullock beat his GOP rival in 2016 “despite Donald Trump trouncing Hillary Clinton by 20 points in that state” and Hickenlooper would run against Republican Sen. Cory Gardner who was “one of the most vulnerable GOP senators this year.”

Check out the clip here: