Sarah Ferguson Recounts Getting Arrested With Princess Diana At Own Bachelorette

Sarah Ferguson said she was arrested during her own bachelorette party — alongside Princess Diana.

The Duchess of York revealed on Tuesday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” that they decided to dress up as police officers for Ferguson’s “hen party” in 1986, only for their night on the town to deteriorate before they were even arrested.

“We went to a nightclub,” she told Clarkson. “Of course you go to a nightclub with the Princess of Wales. ... So we sat down and the waiter came up to us and said, ‘Excuse me, this is a members club and it’s for fun, and we don’t serve police officers here.’”

Clarkson was not only stunned that the mischievous duo managed to blend in and fool fellow patrons, but that club authorities actively confronted what they thought were real police officers — and dared to kick them out. The night had only just begun, however.

Fergie recalled them leaving the club only for Diana to break character when she saw a woman wearing a familiar dress and loudly exclaiming that she owned the same one. Ferguson reminded Diana “we’re meant to be police officers,” but it was too late.

“We were then arrested,” Ferguson told Clarkson, later explaining it was because they were impersonating police. “We go in the back of the van, and she had put her engagement ring around the other way, and I had put mine around the other way.”

“And she just looked around and saw smoky bacon-flavored crisps and started taking them and eating them,” Ferguson continued. “And the policeman in the front said, ‘You can’t do that,’ and then eventually they realized that it was Diana and me.”

While Diana had been married to Charles for five years at the time, Ferguson said she never lost her sense of mischief and “used to tell me the worst story — joke story — just before I had to be serious.” The two remained close until Diana’s tragic death in Paris in 1997.