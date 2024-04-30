Sarah Matthews, a former press aide in Donald Trump’s White House, has called out Republicans who slammed the former president but have now come crawling back to him with their endorsements.
On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Inside With Jen Psaki,” Matthews ripped former Trump White House Attorney General Bill Barr in particular.
Barr became a fierce critic of Trump following the latter’s 2020 election defeat to President Joe Biden; he resigned from the administration in December 2020. But last week, Barr said Biden and presumptive GOP nominee Trump were “two bad choices” and revealed he’d vote for the Republican ticket because of conservative values and policies.
Matthews questioned Barr’s reasoning.
She pointed to Barr’s warning from May 2023 when he said: “You may want his policies, but Trump will not deliver Trump policies. He will deliver chaos and, if anything, lead to a backlash that will set his policies much further back than they otherwise would be.”
“So, even if you want a conservative agenda, Trump is not the person who will deliver that,” Matthews summarized.
Matthews, who quit the Trump White House on the day of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot by Trump supporters at the U.S. Capitol, told Psaki she had “no choice but to support” Biden in the 2024 election.
