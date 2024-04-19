This 1 Thing Will Make Trimming Your Dog's Nails So Much Easier

“Great purchase. My dog has notoriously long nails that bother him and can even cause arthritis. This is a great alternative to chasing him down to cut or sand down his nails.” — Jessica A.N

“This is much higher quality than any other knockoffs you’ll find. It was worth the price. My pup loves it.” — Donald Hahn

“My dog has black nails and it’s hard to see the quick, so clipping was really stressful for both of us. He really likes the scratch board and thinks of it as a toy, so I can finally keep his nails short while also having a nice enrichment activity!” — Shinobu

“Oh my goodness! Such an amazing product! The instructional video was so helpful and my dog caught on right away. No more long nails!!” — Sarah S

“I had reservations about this working for my dog. But after the first go with the scratch pad, Its like second nature and I could not be happier! I recommend this 100%” — Steve

“My dog won’t do this himself, but he’ll allow me to do it or him. Like he’s at the spa! (eyeroll) Which is a huge step up since he needs anxiety medication and a vet to do his nails otherwise.” — Melanie

“Absolutely love this! My dog hates having her front paws held and puts herself near a place of injury when we try to cut her nails. With a couple handfuls of food and encouragement, she learned to use this so quickly! The separate course and fine sides made it such a neat and easy process, and I would absolutely recommend this! If it worked on our tough case, that deserves 5 stars!” — Brittany Burger