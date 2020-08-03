Sean Hannity Under Fire After Trump Campaign Uses His Book For Fundraising

Fox News host Sean Hannity is under fire for crossing ethical lines after President Donald Trump’s campaign team offered signed copies of his forthcoming book in exchange for donations to the campaign.
In an email sent from Trump Headquarters to subscribers, which was posted online by Daily Beast politics editor Sam Stein, the campaign offered to send signed copies of Hannity’s new book, Live Free or Die, to supporters who make a $75 donation.
Most major news organizations bar journalists from contributing to political campaigns. Hannity, who regularly stumps for the president on his TV and radio shows, has even been rapped by Fox News in the past for similarly inappropriate conduct.
Following Hannity’s appearance on stage at a Trump rally in Cape Girardeau, Missouri in 2018 ― during which he lauded the president and attacked all others in the media as fake news ― Fox News told HuffPost it “does not condone any talent participating in campaign events” and said the incident was “an unfortunate distraction and has been addressed.”
In 2016, after Hannity was featured in a political ad released by the Trump campaign, Fox News said he would not be permitted to appear in any other promotional materials for the remainder of the election season.
HuffPost has reached out to Fox News for comment about Hannity’s latest involvement with the Trump campaign.
The book giveaway prompted rebukes from journalists and others on social media:
Live Free or Die hits bookstore shelves on Tuesday.