Sean Hannity sat down with President Donald Trump in an interview that aired Thursday evening, but the biggest news to emerge may have been about the Fox News host himself.

Hannity claimed to have information that contradicted the testimony of former Trump attorney Michael Cohen, and at least one lawmaker said it could lead to the Fox News host appearing before Congress to explain it.

Cohen testified this week that he paid out hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels to cover up her alleged affair with Trump and then was reimbursed by the president. But Hannity told Trump that Cohen did it all on his own.

“I can tell you personally, [Cohen] said to me at least a dozen times, that he made the decision on the payments and he didn’t tell you,” Hannity told Trump. “He told me, personally.”

Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.) tweeted in response:

Legal analysts also had some thoughts, and some even suggested Hannity could be subpoenaed:

