PoliticsFox NewsTaylor Swift sean hannity

Sean Hannity Lists 'Lies' About Republicans To Woo Taylor Swift To GOP — It Backfires

The Fox News host set out to persuade the singer to support the GOP in 2024 but probably should have tried another strategy.
Ron Dicker
By 

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Sean Hannity on Tuesday tried to lure Taylor Swift to the Republican side by listing what he said were “lies” about the GOP. But it didn’t go well at all. (Watch the video below.)

The Fox News host piled on to rightwing hysteria over the Biden campaign reportedly wanting the pop idol’s endorsement, and that has included wild conspiracy theories.

But Hannity made a misguided effort to make her think twice about aligning with Team Biden, which she did in 2020.

“Maybe she just bought into all the lies about conservatives and Republicans that they’re racist and sexist and homophobic and xenophobic and transphobic and Islamophobic,” Hannity said. “And Republicans and conservatives want dirty air and water and a total ban on all abortions with no exceptions. If she believes all that, she is believing a lie.”

X users pounced on him.

“If Taylor Swift believes all that, she’s paying attention,” one commenter wrote.

“Add in misogyny and you have the entire Republican platform!” another sniped.

Check out those tweets and more here:

Support HuffPost
Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot