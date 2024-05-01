Spending a day enjoying the waves of the beach or cooling off at the pool can feel next to heavenly — until you start thinking about your valuables out there in the open, seemingly free for the taking. Even if you minimize your on-the-go items as much as possible, the real dilemma is that your travel essentials — typically your phone, wallet and keys — at minimum — are also some of your most valuable belongings.
While the honor code method — where you simply leave your belongings unattended and trust your fellow beach- or vacation-goer to do the right thing — might work for some, I’d propose that there is a happy medium, where some security precautions can be taken.
This can take three forms, in my view: one, waterproof pouches that you can take in the water with you; two, portable safes you can store your items in while you go have fun; and three, decoy cases made to look like something else (like a hollowed-out book) that secretly house your belongings. What works best for you is based on the individual and the situation at hand.
We’ve rounded some of the best beach and poolside security products for you to check out, below.
HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A bestselling waterproof phone pouch with 72,000 5-star ratings
This waterproof phone pouch functions as a dry bag for your phone, using triple waterproof layers to keep your phone protected from the elements while still supporting touch screen capability, Face ID, calling features and camera usage without obscuring the lens (so you can also take pictures underwater!). It’s designed to fit most cell phones and comes in a pack of two with an adjustable lanyard for easy cross-body or around-the-neck transport. It’s available in a multitude of colors.
By the way: If you buy two of the two-packs, you'll get an extra 5% off. The discount will be reflected at checkout.Promising reviews:
"Used them to swim from the boat to shore. Kept our phones, money and credi cards safe and dry
." — Claire
"Perfect for a boat ride or a day at the beach. This thick and durable
(and actually good looking) bag will protect your valuable phone. My iPhone 14 Pro Max fit well and I was still able to text and take photos. It’s comforting to know your phone is secure. The strap makes it easy to carry." — Erin W
A highly-rated waterproof pouch to hold your phone, wallet, keys and more
This waterproof pouch provides enough room to house your phone, wallet, keys and other small valuables so you’re not limited just to taking your phone with you in the waves. It utilizes three zipper locks to ensure protection from the water along with a folded Velcro top, and features an adjustable strap that you can secure across your waist or torso. It comes in a pack of two with many available opaque and clear color options. The opaque versions function to hide its contents for some added security.Promising review:
"The size is perfect to hold a phone, a wallet, a pair of sunglasses, and maybe other small items. Took it underwater for five days in a row during a vacation, and it never leaked
. Highly recommend!" — Claire Sha
A portable lock box with a customizable three-digit combination
This portable safe is designed for outdoor and indoor use; you can attach it to a poolside or beach chair as well as use it in a hotel closet to safeguard valuables. Its cable is made of steel for extra security while the lockbox is made with lightweight, durable plastic. In addition to its customizable three-digit combination, it comes with a key that you can use to unlock it when needed. It’s available in five colors.Promising review:
"This made my beach vacation stress free
!!!!! Enjoyed the ocean and then a resort without worrying about my phone and money and car keys! Perfection!" — Dawn
Or a larger portable safe with a customizable four-digit combination
This portable safe provides some extra heft and security with a customizable four-digit combination. It's also water-resistant!Promising review:
"My family and I travel a lot, and we’re beach people. Mostly on cruises, but every beach we hit, I’m the one keeping an eye on our stuff.
We don’t go to bad places, mind you, but I’m always paranoid about things like my phone or wallet getting taken. With this handy safe, it’s simple to store your things AND secure them to a beach umbrella, deck chair
, whatever. It’s sturdy, easy to use, and best of all, gives you peace of mind
. Now, it’s not huge - we can fit two iPhones in there, or one phone and a small wallet or money clip, but that’s all you really need it for. Don’t hesitate to get this safe, it’s worth it
." — Sosai X
Or another popular portable lock box
This sturdy portable safe is large enough to store your phone, passport, wallet and other small valuables. Its steel cable can lock around a fixed object for added security.Promising review:
"I have purchased several different kinds of safes for travel, beach etc. This is by far the easiest one to use.
Very safe & user friendly. Would definitely buy again for gifts." — Jan Smith
A book that's really a portable safe
The book cover opens to its locked front, which requires either a combination or a key to open (your choice). You can also choose between a multitude of “book covers” to further personalize your beachside “reading.”Promising review:
"This is a sturdy book safe
. It is what I needed for small things, passports, keys, and other small items that I don’t want the grandkids to have access to. I also love that it is pretty and really easy to set the combination lock." — Kari R. Butler
Or a "book" safe with real pages
This "book" option features real pages that are hollowed-out to reveal a safe within. Like the previous "book," you have the option of using a combination or a key. However, the real pages inside this decoy make it realistic enough for use at the beach or pool or to house valuables on your home bookshelf. It's available in a plethora of book "titles," including Pride and Prejudice.
Promising review:
"We took it on our beach vacation and it worked great!"— JA
A stainlesss steel water bottle that's actually a storage vessel
Not only does this bottle actually store water (your choice whether or not to use it for that purpose), but its bottom screws off to reveal a hollowed-out storage area that you can use for safekeeping your money, keys and other small valuables. It's available in five colors.Promising review:
"Perfect for vacation. I like the fact that the water bottle was still usable. Great idea to blend in and keep things hidden while at the beach or pool" — Liz
A "soda can" with hidden storage
This can's top comes off to reveal a storage compartment for cash, keys and other small valuables. Reviewers say
it looks impressively realistic, down its inclusion of a tiny dent on its surface that mimics the dents that real soda cans often acquire from use or transport.Promising review:
"I bought this can to hide money while I traveled to a foreign country. It looks amazing and can hold a lot of money. I placed it with other real cans and it blended in perfectly
." — Amazon Customer