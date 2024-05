A bestselling waterproof phone pouch with 72,000 5-star ratings

This waterproof phone pouch functions as a dry bag for your phone, using triple waterproof layers to keep your phone protected from the elements while still supporting touch screen capability, Face ID, calling features and camera usage without obscuring the lens (so you can also take pictures underwater!). It’s designed to fit most cell phones and comes in a pack of two with an adjustable lanyard for easy cross-body or around-the-neck transport. It’s available in a multitude of colors.By the way: If you buy two of the two-packs, you'll get an extra 5% off. The discount will be reflected at checkout."Used them to swim from the boat to shore.." — Claire "Perfect for a boat ride or a day at the beach. This(and actually good looking) bag will protect your valuable phone. My iPhone 14 Pro Max fit well and I was still able to text and take photos. It’s comforting to know your phone is secure. The strap makes it easy to carry." — Erin W