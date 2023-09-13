'Only Murders' Star Selena Gomez Looks Killer In Lacy Red Dress At VMAs

LOADING ERROR LOADING

The actor showed up for the ceremony in a gorgeous red dress with beaded flowers.

Gomez dropped a sneak preview to her followers on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Selena Gomez getting ready for the 2023 #VMAs pic.twitter.com/olclm941C9 — Selena Gomez News (@SGomezNewsCOMs) September 12, 2023

The dress, and Gomez, of course, looked beautiful in other photos as well.

Selena Gomez is on her way to the #vmas listening to calm down remix❤️ pic.twitter.com/Y2Ug7kyYNs — ana (@withluvselena) September 12, 2023

Cosmopolitan noted that Gomez’s appearance is a bit of a surprise since she didn’t RSVP for this year’s event.

However, she has a good reason to be at the VMAs since she and Rema are nominated in four categories ― including Song of the Year, Best Collaboration, and Best Afrobeats song for their hit “Calm Down.”

This is the first time since 2015 that she has attended the VMAs.

In 2015, Gomez attended the awards after her collaboration with A$AP Rocky, “Good For You,” was nominated for Song of the Summer, according to the Independent.