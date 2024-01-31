Seth Meyers Needs No Words To Finish A Joke About Trump's Money Worries

Seth Meyers was on the money in zinging Donald Trump’s financial worries on Tuesday — and used a photo to help deliver the punchline. (Watch the video below.)
The “Late Night” host mentioned reports that Trump’s presidential campaign is now focused on wooing megadonors. “I wonder why,” Meyers said as an image appeared of a headline blaring that Trump was ordered to pay $83.3 million to writer E. Jean Carroll in his defamation trial last week.
“Suddenly, 50 bucks just ain’t cutting it anymore,” Meyers said.
A jury determined that Trump continued to harass Carroll after a civil trial in May found him liable for sexually abusing her in a department store in 1996.
The talk show presenter also slammed the criminally indicted former president for the Republican Party allies that kowtow to him.
Meyers pointed out that Trump’s former national security adviser, John Bolton, wrote in a new foreword to his book, “The Room Where It Happened,” that “a mountain of facts demonstrates that Trump is unfit to be president.”
“It’s never a good sign when a paperback book has the strongest spine in the party,” Meyers quipped.
Most of Meyers’ political hits are in the first two minutes: