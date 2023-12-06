What's Hot

EntertainmentDonald TrumpSeth Meyers2024 election

Seth Meyers Burns Donald Trump With Real Reason He's Mad At Robert De Niro

The "Late Night" comedian reminded the former president of one of his less successful business ventures.
Lee Moran
By 

Reporter, HuffPost

LOADINGERROR LOADING

Seth Meyers on Tuesday mocked former President Donald Trump’s recent rants about movie star Robert De Niro.

Trump lashed out at “The Killers Of The Flower Moon” star and said he couldn’t “put two sentences together” after the actor slammed the former president during the recent Gotham Awards ceremony.

“As opposed to Trump who’s about to put four sentences together,” cracked Meyers, referencing the four criminal cases that Trump is facing.

“That’s right, Trump attacked Robert De Niro for criticizing him during a recent award speech but he’s just jealous because De Niro’s ‘Casino’ was successful,” Meyers added, a play on words about Trump’s bankruptcies and De Niro’s acclaimed 1995 movie.

Watch the video here:

Support HuffPost
Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage

Popular in the Community

Close

Gift Guides