What's Hot

EntertainmentDonald TrumpSeth Meyers2024 election

Seth Meyers Says Courtroom Artist Absolutely ‘Nailed’ 1 Part Of Donald Trump

The "Late Night" comedian was also "shocked" the former president didn't do one thing during his civil fraud trial.
Lee Moran
By 

Reporter, HuffPost

LOADINGERROR LOADING

Seth Meyers on Wednesday mocked the courtroom sketches that have been drawn of Donald Trump during his civil fraud trial in New York.

The “Late Night” comedian said he was “just shocked” the former president hadn’t tried to use some of the artwork in his defense.

“I’ll admit, it doesn’t look a ton like Trump until you widen out and see the hands,” said Meyers. “They nailed the hands.”

Former Trump White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany slammed the depictions of her former boss as a “travesty.”

On Monday, Trump was during testimony prohibited from reading a document he produced from his jacket and claimed would clear his name.

Watch Meyers’ full monologue here:

Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot