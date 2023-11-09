LOADING ERROR LOADING

Seth Meyers on Wednesday mocked the courtroom sketches that have been drawn of Donald Trump during his civil fraud trial in New York.

The “Late Night” comedian said he was “just shocked” the former president hadn’t tried to use some of the artwork in his defense.

“I’ll admit, it doesn’t look a ton like Trump until you widen out and see the hands,” said Meyers. “They nailed the hands.”

Former Trump White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany slammed the depictions of her former boss as a “travesty.”

On Monday, Trump was during testimony prohibited from reading a document he produced from his jacket and claimed would clear his name.

Watch Meyers’ full monologue here: