Seth Meyers Zooms In On Clearest Sign Trump's National Emergency Is Fake

After declaring a national emergency on Friday to build his U.S.-Mexico border wall, President Donald Trump spent the three-day weekend in Florida and was photographed having breakfast at his Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach.

“There’s no clearer sign that this is not a real emergency than the fact that he is at an omelet bar,” “Late Night” host Seth Meyers said. “In a real emergency, no one goes to the omelet bar.”

Meyers also slammed Trump for his beige golf outfit.

“It’s good to see your emergency-wear is the official uniform of golf grandpas everywhere,” Meyers said. “Look at him. He looks like a six-foot-tall Band-Aid.

“I’m shocked he wasn’t wearing a fanny pack and trying to get them to take an expired coupon. I’m sorry, but that is not how our president should look ever ― but especially during an emergency.”