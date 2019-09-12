Sheryl Crow Doesn't Get 'The Big Stink' Over Taylor Swift's Scooter Braun Drama

Sheryl Crow may not be one for music industry drama, but she took the time to chime in regarding the much-publicized beef between Taylor Swift and megaproducer Scooter Braun.

Last month, Swift announced plans to re-record songs from her first six albums after her back catalog was acquired by Braun in a controversial $300 million deal with her former record label, Big Machine. The pop star had published a lengthy Tumblr post in June after news of the sale broke, blasting Braun for his “manipulative bullying” and involvement in conflicts she’s had with Justin Bieber, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.

Crow, who recently signed to Big Machine herself, said in a Wednesday appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” that she hadn’t followed the Swift/Braun drama closely. Still, she suggested that Swift might need to, well, calm down a bit regarding the sale.

“I signed with a record label 30 years ago, and within five years it became owned by Interscope,” the nine-time Grammy winner said, as seen in the clip below. “Then Interscope got bought by Universal … these things, that’s just the way the business goes. It’s totally not unusual for your masters to change hands like 9,000 times.”

“So I don’t know what the big stink was,” she added. “I’m out of the loop. I don’t really know.”

Swift’s accusations have divided the music industry. Many of Braun’s clients, including Bieber and Demi Lovato, came to his defense. Others, like singers Kelly Clarkson and Halsey, have sympathized with Swift, who has since signed a new record deal with Republic Records and Universal Music Group.

Crow, meanwhile, has lately been outspoken about the shifting way music is distributed. In August, she released her 11th album, “Threads,” featuring collaborations with Brandi Carlile, Stevie Nicks and Chris Stapleton, among others.

Though Crow has no plans to retire, she has said “Threads” will be her final full-length album. Looking ahead, she plans to focus on releasing individual singles and touring instead.

“I’m of the generation of people who actually bought albums,” she told Vanity Fair last month. “It just feels like a nice, neat, and tidy way to wrap up a 30-year-career of the tradition of making full artistic statements, which is basically what I grew up with.”