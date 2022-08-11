Suspect Threatens FBI In Cincinnati, Trades Gunfire With Police: Reports

Police have exchanged gunfire with an armed man after he made threats at an FBI building in Cincinnati, according to reports.
The incident began Thursday morning after a man armed with a gun showed up to the building and began making threats, the FBI said in a statement.
“At approximately 9 AM this morning an armed subject attempted to breach the Visitor Screening Facility at #FBI Cincinnati,” the FBI’s Cincinnati bureau said on Twitter. “After an alarm and a response by FBI special agents, the subject fled north onto Interstate 71.”
Clinton County, Ohio’s Emergency Management Agency has issued a lockdown order for a 1-mile radius near the building, and said police have exchanged gunfire with the suspect.
“Law enforcement has traded shots with a male suspect who is wearing a gray shirt and body armor,” the alert said.
There is no longer a threat to the FBI building, officials told WLWT. But a standoff has occurred several miles away.
The FBI has faced increased threats over the past couple days following the execution of a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, the Florida home of former President Donald Trump. The search appeared to be related to classified material Trump brought with him after he left the White House.
Christopher Wray, who was appointed by as the agency’s director in 2017 by Trump, said threats circulating online against the agency were “deplorable and dangerous.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.