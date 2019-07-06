News anchors in Los Angeles were left shaken when a powerful earthquake, with a preliminary magnitude of 7.1, struck Southern California on Friday night.

Sara Donchey and Juan Fernandez were live on the air for CBS’ KCAL 9′s evening newscast when the tremors struck. In a video that is going viral, Donchey told viewers that “we are experiencing quite a bit of shaking if you bear with us a moment.”

“We’re making sure nothing is going to come down in the studio here,” she added, before grabbing Fernandez’s arm.

“This is a very strong earthquake,” Donchey continued. “8:21 here and we’re experiencing very strong shaking. I think we need to get under the desk Juan.”

She then went to take cover as the network cut to commercials.

Check out the clip here:

Donchey also tweeted about the quake in real time:

VERY strong quake in LA NOW! — Sara Donchey (@SaraDonchey) July 6, 2019

Just felt shaking in the KCAL studio #earthquake? — Sara Donchey (@SaraDonchey) July 6, 2019

And she attempted to add some humor to the scary situation:

Poor Juan’s arm. I almost broke it. https://t.co/95ane4hhTy — Sara Donchey (@SaraDonchey) July 6, 2019

Donchey later explained why the quake was “a timely reminder” for people to prepare their earthquake kits:

Southern California—this is a timely reminder to prepare your #earthquake kit: ample water, meds, sturdy boots, and a family communication plan shared with an out-of-state relative @CBSLA https://t.co/2tP7iQwmp8 — Sara Donchey (@SaraDonchey) July 6, 2019

She also sent her wishes to everyone affected in Ridgecrest, which is just 11 miles from the quake’s epicenter, where authorities have reported multiple fires, building collapses and injuries.

My heart goes out to everyone in #Ridgecrest who are surely shaken after that massive 7.1 #earthquake. As a parent, the first thing I thought of was my infant son at home with my family and I was praying he was safe and comforted. Thoughts go out to all in Kern County right now. — Sara Donchey (@SaraDonchey) July 6, 2019

Fernandez, meanwhile, commented “whew!”