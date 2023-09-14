LOADING ERROR LOADING

A Buffalo Bills reporter who was caught on a hot mic telling colleagues that receiver Stefon Diggs will likely say “F you” to her face apologized Wednesday. (Check out the clip below.)

Maddy Glab can be heard in the Bills press room talking to a colleague or two about Diggs’ media availability, and her comments are sprinkled into the conversation.

“There’s no control over Stefon Diggs,” she said. “Dude’s gonna do what he wants to do. ... He’ll look in my face and say, ‘F you.’ .. How he treats everybody.”

Yikes: A #Bills reporter was talking trash about Stefon Diggs but didn't realize the mics were still on and caught everything..



Glab’s off-camera but recorded comments went viral, and she identified herself as the voice behind them in a mea culpa on X, the former Twitter.

“I want to take ownership for what I said today. I am very sorry for what I said and meant no ill will,” she wrote. “I respect the hell out of Stefon Diggs, and he has been one of my favorite players to cover. He has great character and treats us media with lots of respect. He takes time out of his day to talk to us, which he doesn’t have to do. For context, media was waiting for players to come out for press conferences when a reporter joking told me to go get Stefon Diggs. I said I don’t have control over him ― Stef marches to the beat of his own drum and I love that about him.

“He has a playful relationship with our video department, so that’s why I said he probably wouldn’t say yes to me grabbing him for an interview,” she continued. “I should not have said what I said, and I apologize for that. Stef is not in the wrong, I am.”

Diggs, in his ninth year in the NFL, caught 10 passes for 102 yards and a touchdown in the Bill’s loss to the New York Jets on Monday.

HuffPost has reached out to the team for comment.

Glab, employed as the Bill’s team reporter, wasn’t the only embarrassed media member this week.