Stephen Colbert Reveals Brutal Name For States Backing Texas Election Lawsuit

Stephen Colbert was playfully at a loss for words Thursday. (See his monologue below.)

“The Late Show” host tried to come up with the proper term to describe the 17 states backing Texas in a Supreme Court lawsuit to overturn the election.

In the latest Hail Mary from President Donald Trump and his allies to annul President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, the suit seeks to invalidate the results of four swing states that Biden won and that had allowed more mail-in voting. Republican attorneys general from 17 states that Trump carried urged the court to take on the far-fetched case brought by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

“Hmmm, I forget, what do you call it when a bunch of states band together to say the other states elected the wrong president?” Colbert said, feigning a memory lapse. “Some sort of grouping or ... confederation of states!”

“I see why they kept all those flags now.”