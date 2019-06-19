Colbert Has An Urgent Warning For Fox News Over Its Trump Coverage

President Donald Trump is feuding with Fox News after the network released a poll showing him trailing several potential Democratic challengers ― and “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert is wondering if the two are headed for a divorce.
“Fox News, you pledged to be there for him for better or worse,” Colbert cracked on Tuesday night. “You keep this up, he’s going to leave you for a younger network.”
Colbert then jokingly struggled to pronounce the thing Fox News had done to annoy the president:
Colbert’s joke has more than a ring of truth to it: Not only has Trump attacked Fox News several times recently, but he’s also been flirting with a “younger” network.
Trump cited the conservative One America News Network in a pair of tweets over the weekend, praising that network’s much friendlier poll numbers.
And last month, he sent them a much more direct message: