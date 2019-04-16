Stephen Colbert said President Donald Trump must have thought the French were rushing to check Twitter for his advice as a fire raged Monday at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.

As the landmark burned, Trump fired off a tweet urging the French to “act quickly!” and suggested “flying water tankers.”

Shortly afterward, France’s civil security agency pointedly tweeted that “all means” were being used to fight the fire, “except for water-bombing aircrafts” — because they could cause the structure to collapse.

“For firefighters, they really know how to give a sick burn,” Colbert cracked as he did an impression of the French reaction to Trump’s tweet: