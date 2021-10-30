“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert took a shot at coronavirus anti-vacciners on Friday with a spoof Halloween card.

Colbert reprised his “First Drafts” bit — in which he “reveals” nixed (but actually fake) previous versions of greetings cards — with help from his wife, Evie McGee-Colbert.

McGee-Colbert admitted at the start of the comedy segment that she didn’t send cards on Halloween, prompting Colbert to tease she was undermining him.

But the vampire-themed anti-vaxxer one?

Well, “I’d send that one,” she said.

