Stephen Colbert Ruthlessly Trolls Gov. Ron DeSantis As Hurricane Ian Bears Down On Florida

Stephen Colbert on Tuesday warned Florida residents about the approach of Hurricane Ian, which could strengthen into a Category 4 storm when it hits land, likely on Wednesday.

But he also couldn’t resist the opportunity to troll Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who blew taxpayer bucks on a political stunt in which he flew Venezuelan migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard.

“We hope everybody in Florida stays safe. Please, if you can, get out of the storm’s path,” Colbert urged. “Worst-case scenario: Tell Ron DeSantis you’re Venezuelan. Maybe he gives you a free plane ride to Martha’s Vineyard.”