Colbert’s ‘Late Show’ Reworks ‘I’m So Excited’ With Last-Second Dig At Eric Trump

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” put a Trumpian twist on The Pointer Sisters’ 1982 hit “I’m So Excited” after criminal charges were this week filed against The Trump Organization and its CFO Allen Weisselberg.

The reworked song ― referencing the alleged tax-dodging compensation scheme at the Trump family business ― ends with a less-than-subtle dig at one of its executives, former President Donald Trump’s son Eric Trump.

Check out the video here:

And compare it to The Pointer Sisters’ original here: