Ted Cruz’s Reason For A Possible 2024 Run Is Mercilessly Mocked

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said Thursday he was “certainly looking” at running for president in 2024.

But the Trump-supporting politician’s reasoning for another presidential campaign caused much mirth on Twitter. “I’ll tell you, 2016 was the most fun I’ve ever had in my life,” Cruz, who washed out in GOP primaries that year, said on Newsmax.

Is @tedcruz considering a 2024 presidential run? The Senator tells Newsmax: "I'm certainly looking at it... 2016 was the most fun I've ever had in my life. We came incredibly close." @Tom_Basile pic.twitter.com/pkvMJCOpki — Newsmax (@newsmax) July 1, 2021

During the 2016 campaign, Donald Trump attacked the looks of Cruz’s wife, Heidi Cruz, baselessly claimed Cruz’s father was somehow involved in the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, and gave Cruz the disparaging nickname “Lyin’ Ted.’” Trump also suggested the Canadian-born senator “may not even have a legal right to run.”

Cruz, in turn, called Trump a “sniveling coward.”

After Trump’s victory, Cruz cozied up to him and became one of his most loyal defenders.

Fun times, indeed.

Critics couldn’t quite get over Cruz’s reasoning:

Remember when Trump said your father consorted with JFK’s killer.



Good times, good times. — Dave Peck (@SkierPecks) July 1, 2021

I’m sure Heidi had a blast, too. — Edward Oh 🇺🇸 (@EdwardHBOh) July 1, 2021

I truly believe he gets off from humiliation. — Chanandler Bong 🇺🇸 (@_ChanandlerB_) July 2, 2021

Where?? In Cancun?? — NastyPaulette@Paulette (@Paulett14584593) July 2, 2021

Of course he is. And he’ll kiss every Donald Trump body part he has to kiss in order to win the nomination. https://t.co/GVKfr4fjQM — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) July 1, 2021

I think @TedCruz may define fun a little differently than most people would. pic.twitter.com/nA4Vj2Kz5Y — Soros-Funded Deep State Operative (@ExGOPer) July 1, 2021

Remember when trump called him “Lyin’ Ted” and said his wife was ugly?

Good times. — CW Jumper (@CW_Jumper) July 1, 2021

Remember what I said about a lot of these GOP bros loving humiliation?



Ted Cruz Says He Had 'Fun' in 2016 and Might Run Again https://t.co/WN8VaCLtcd — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) July 1, 2021