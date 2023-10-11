What's Hot

Steve Scalise Nabs House Republicans' Nod To Replace Kevin McCarthy As Speaker

The Louisiana congressman is seen as more mainstream than the man he defeated, Rep. Jim Jordan.
House Republicans settled on Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.), the current majority leader, as their pick to replace deposed former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).

Scalise beat out Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) in a vote that signals continuity with the current House GOP leadership team instead of the rightward move that would have likely followed a Jordan victory.

While the selection means Scalise will probably become the next speaker, it remains to be seen whether Republicans will stick together to ensure his victory in a formal House vote.

With a narrow majority over Democrats in the House, Republicans would need 217 of their 221 members to vote for the GOP candidate to ensure his win. McCarthy was ousted in a historic first when eight disgruntled Republicans voted with Democrats last week to remove him as speaker.

The fallout from that vote has been bitter infighting that led to a delay in the House GOP’s selection of a nominee.

Scalise was elected to Congress in 2008 after serving in the Louisiana legislature. He quietly but steadily worked his way up in the party leadership, becoming the third-ranking House Republican as whip in 2013 and then moving up to the second-in-command majority leader after Republicans won back the House in the 2022 elections.

He was one of a handful of House Republicans shot in 2017 during a practice for the annual congressional baseball charity game. While he recovered, the incident left him using a cane.

In August, Scalise disclosed he has multiple myeloma, a cancer of the blood. While he said in late September that his chemotherapy has meant “the cancer has dropped dramatically,” the diagnosis and concerns for his well-being were among the issues surrounding his candidacy for the speakership.

Scalise is also known for once describing himself as “David Duke without the baggage,” a reference to the former Ku Klux Klan white supremacist Louisiana politician. According to the New York Times, Scalise described himself that way to a local newspaper reporter.

He also accepted a speaking engagement from a Duke aide in 2002, but has said he did not know beforehand that he would be speaking to a white nationalist group and that he would not have accepted the offer had he known.

