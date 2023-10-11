Steve Scalise Nabs House Republicans' Nod To Replace Kevin McCarthy As Speaker

LOADING ERROR LOADING

House Republicans settled on Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.), the current majority leader, as their pick to replace deposed former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).

Scalise beat out Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) in a vote that signals continuity with the current House GOP leadership team instead of the rightward move that would have likely followed a Jordan victory.

Advertisement

While the selection means Scalise will probably become the next speaker, it remains to be seen whether Republicans will stick together to ensure his victory in a formal House vote.

With a narrow majority over Democrats in the House, Republicans would need 217 of their 221 members to vote for the GOP candidate to ensure his win. McCarthy was ousted in a historic first when eight disgruntled Republicans voted with Democrats last week to remove him as speaker.

The fallout from that vote has been bitter infighting that led to a delay in the House GOP’s selection of a nominee.

Scalise was elected to Congress in 2008 after serving in the Louisiana legislature. He quietly but steadily worked his way up in the party leadership, becoming the third-ranking House Republican as whip in 2013 and then moving up to the second-in-command majority leader after Republicans won back the House in the 2022 elections.

Advertisement

He was one of a handful of House Republicans shot in 2017 during a practice for the annual congressional baseball charity game. While he recovered, the incident left him using a cane.

In August, Scalise disclosed he has multiple myeloma, a cancer of the blood. While he said in late September that his chemotherapy has meant “the cancer has dropped dramatically,” the diagnosis and concerns for his well-being were among the issues surrounding his candidacy for the speakership.

Scalise is also known for once describing himself as “David Duke without the baggage,” a reference to the former Ku Klux Klan white supremacist Louisiana politician. According to the New York Times, Scalise described himself that way to a local newspaper reporter.

He also accepted a speaking engagement from a Duke aide in 2002, but has said he did not know beforehand that he would be speaking to a white nationalist group and that he would not have accepted the offer had he known.