25 Striking Wedding Photos That Beautifully Captured Love This Year

The coronavirus pandemic may have canceled wedding plans, but it couldn't stop these couples' love.

The year 2020 was no doubt defined by the COVID-19 pandemic. But for some couples, it also happened to be the year they got married — even if that meant making some adjustments to their original plans.

Junebug Weddings, a wedding planning website, recently announced the winners of its annual “Best of The Best Wedding Photography” contest. Nearly 6,000 images were submitted by photographers around the world.

Below are some of our favorites. To see the rest, head over to Junebug Weddings.

(Note that the featured weddings took place between October 2019 and November 2020, so some images were captured pre-pandemic.)

1
Virginia Strobel | Virginia & Evan
2
Amy Bluestar Painter | Amy Bluestar Photography
3
Aurelia Baca | Aurelia Baca Photography
4
Silas Chau
5
Mauricio Ureña | Mauricio Ureña Photography
6
Peter Robinson | Eye of the Tyne Photography
7
John Myers | John Myers Photography and Videography
8
Darren Hendry | The Hendrys
9
Vincent Cheng | Trees On The Moon
10
Diego Moura | Diego and Liza Photography
11
Espir Ludivine | Ludivine Photographe
12
Amber Sovorsky | Adventure Instead
13
Jose Teixeira & Catarina Gonçalves | Its All About
14
Helena and Laurent Martin | Helena and Laurent
15
Sasson Haviv | Sasson Haviv Photography
16
Jennifer Cornthwaite | Jennifer See Studios
17
Maggie Grace | Maggie Grace Photography
18
Kama Catch Me
19
Jane Iskra | Iskra Photography
20
Cat Ekkelboom-White | Wild Connections Photography
21
Daniel Faint | Faint Artistry
22
Monisa Dobbins | Monisa J Photography
23
Will Khoury
24
Valter Antunes | Fotolux
25
Esteban Gil | Egil Photo
