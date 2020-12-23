25 Striking Wedding Photos That Beautifully Captured Love This Year

The year 2020 was no doubt defined by the COVID-19 pandemic. But for some couples, it also happened to be the year they got married — even if that meant making some adjustments to their original plans.

Junebug Weddings, a wedding planning website, recently announced the winners of its annual “Best of The Best Wedding Photography” contest. Nearly 6,000 images were submitted by photographers around the world.

