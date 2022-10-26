See Why This Surfer Is Having A 'Sharknado' Experience

You know the cheesy movie franchise “Sharknado,” about tornadoes full of airborne sharks?

A California surfer had his own experience with a flying shark when a great white breached the water as he rode a wave at San Onofre on Saturday ― and photographer Jordan Anast captured the moment.

A great white shark breaches while Tyler Warren surfs in San Onofre, California. Jordan Anast

Anast told HuffPost on Wednesday he had “never before” shot such an image.

“My website and my Instagram have blown up,” he said. “The traffic is unbelievable as this thing has gone worldwide.”

Anast made the movie analogy in an interview with The Orange County Register.

“It’s a shot I’ll never get again,” Anast told the newspaper. “It just looks like ‘Sharknado,’ it doesn’t look real.”

The surfer, Tyler Warren, did not notice the shark amid the choppy conditions during the annual San Onofre Surfing Club contest, Anast told For the Win.

Other competitors said the great white appeared to be ambushing a pelican, the club wrote on Facebook. Sharks can breach 10 feet in the air to hunt but it’s rare, according to a Smithsonian website.

