Taylor Swift Gives Fans More Than They Wanted With Major Grammys Announcement

Taylor Swift was the epitome of old Hollywood glamour at the 2024 Grammy Awards ― and, true to form, was priming fans for a major announcement via the subtle details in her look.
As the pop superstar accepted the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album for “Midnights,” she used her acceptance speech to confirm the release of a brand-new album.
“I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the past two years, which is that my brand-new album comes out April 19,” Swift told the crowd. “It’s called ‘The Tortured Poets Department.’ I’m going to go and post the cover right now backstage.”
Social media was abuzz from the moment Swift arrived on the red carpet at Sunday’s ceremony. She wore a white Schiaparelli Couture gown paired with black opera gloves and a black choker with a tiny clock at its center.
At first glance, the black-and-white ensemble appeared to be a throwback to Swift’s sixth album, “Reputation,” prompting many to speculate that the release of that album’s planned rerecording was imminent.
When Swift unveiled the cover of “The Tortured Poets Department” on her social media platforms, however, the artwork was also in black-and-white. She also shared an image of handwritten lyrics that included a line about “the tick, tick, tick of love bombs,” which could explain the clock choker.
“Midnights” and its accompanying tracks were nominated for a total of six Grammys. If Swift wins Album of the Year, she’ll become the first musician in history to win in that category four times.