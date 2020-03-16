Ted Cruz Praises Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's 'Good Advice' On Coronavirus Conduct

There are not many issues that those on opposite ends of the political spectrum can agree on, but how Americans should behave during the coronavirus pandemic may be one of them.

On Saturday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), a steadfast conservative, shared coronavirus precautions that were tweeted by progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and applauded her “good advice”:

Good advice — not just for NYC, but everywhere.



If you can stay home, stay home.



And wash your hands. https://t.co/WOcTclI7Ki — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 14, 2020

Ocasio-Cortez’s warning was posted as governors in several states shuttered restaurants, bars and movie theaters to encourage social distancing. Los Angeles and New York City followed suit Sunday but allowed restaurants to offer take-out and delivery orders.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) and Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) also announced that New York City schools would close on Monday until at least April 20, and possibly for the rest of the year.

Last Friday, Cruz also announced that he will extend his self-quarantine until March 17 after “a second interaction” with an individual who tested positive for coronavirus.

Cruz and Ocasio-Cortez’s words align with advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which has recommended that all gatherings of 50 people or more be canceled or postponed for the next eight weeks in a bid to slow community spread of COVID-19.

Although Cruz and Ocasio-Cortez have previously butted heads online, they’ve also publicly aligned on a handful of issues. Bipartisanship in a crisis also allowed the House to pass an economic relief package last week that includes provisions for free coronavirus testing and paid sick leave. The Senate will take up the bill this week.

Twitter commentators noted the significance of the lawmakers’ message in light of their differences:

