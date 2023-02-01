What's Hot

PoliticsTwitterTed Cruz

Ted Cruz Tells Texans To Stay Warm Only To Be Mocked With Cancun Jokes

The Republican senator can't seem to stop reminding people about his cold-weather escape act two years ago.
David Moye

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) apparently has a short memory when it comes to being humiliated.

How else to explain why he consistently reminds Americans that he attempted to ditch Texas for Cancun, Mexico, two years ago during a brutal winter storm?

The latest invitation to mockery occurred Wednesday when the Republican senator posted a tweet advising his constituents to “stay inside, warm and off the roads if possible.”

As he should expect by now, any reference Cruz makes to cold weather inspires a storm of Twitter snark, and this tweet was no exception.

As mentioned before, Cruz has a habit of doing this.

Last month, he was accused of hypocrisy after he attempted to mock President Joe Biden for vacationing in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

In September, the senator was on a flight when a fellow passenger quipped, “We’re in Houston? Oh, I thought we were going to Cancun.”

Cruz has also had bad luck getting over the travel scandal by making jokes about it.

In November 2021, he was pilloried for his response to a tweet about California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) spending Thanksgiving with family in Mexico while California was in a COVID-19 state of emergency: “Cancun is much nicer than Cabo.”

A month earlier, critics slammed a joke Cruz cracked about his controversial Cancun getaway to attack Biden for taking a weekend trip to Delaware: “Cancun is lovely this time of year.”

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

