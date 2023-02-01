Ted Cruz Tells Texans To Stay Warm Only To Be Mocked With Cancun Jokes

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) apparently has a short memory when it comes to being humiliated.

How else to explain why he consistently reminds Americans that he attempted to ditch Texas for Cancun, Mexico, two years ago during a brutal winter storm?

The latest invitation to mockery occurred Wednesday when the Republican senator posted a tweet advising his constituents to “stay inside, warm and off the roads if possible.”

Most Texans woke up to freezing rain and sleet that will continue throughout the day. Please follow all local warnings.



Stay inside, warm, and off the roads if possible.



Follow @TxDot and @TDEM for the latest conditions. — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) February 1, 2023

As he should expect by now, any reference Cruz makes to cold weather inspires a storm of Twitter snark, and this tweet was no exception.

Or maybe book a flight to Cancun? — PETER MAER (@petermaer) February 1, 2023

We hope this hasn't impacted any travel to Cancun https://t.co/itlgkRJYOQ — Texas Signal (@TexasSignal) February 1, 2023

Ted announcing his annual Cancun vacation https://t.co/oedMADszpR — Jamie loves the Packers (@Jamie_Wisconsin) February 1, 2023

The intern who posted this really didn't think things through https://t.co/E9PsbK4KAe — Jessica Montoya Coggins (@JessicaMCoggins) February 1, 2023

By "most Texans" he means everyone but him....he's somewhere warm enjoying a "preplanned" family vacation. — Bill Ingram (@TheRocketGuy) February 1, 2023

So what are you doing about the Texas grid??? #CancunCruz pic.twitter.com/htbtb5RNm4 — Leia🌻 (@TheSWPrincess) February 1, 2023

While you’re on the way to the airport in search of a warm island resort be careful of the roads out there Senator! — Anne L. (@anneL5694) February 1, 2023

As mentioned before, Cruz has a habit of doing this.

In September, the senator was on a flight when a fellow passenger quipped, “We’re in Houston? Oh, I thought we were going to Cancun.”

Cruz has also had bad luck getting over the travel scandal by making jokes about it.

A month earlier, critics slammed a joke Cruz cracked about his controversial Cancun getaway to attack Biden for taking a weekend trip to Delaware: “Cancun is lovely this time of year.”