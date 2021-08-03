Shooter Blames Wardrobe Malfunction On Olympic-Sized Error

Ukraine’s Serhiy Kulish blamed an undone button on his jacket after he accidentally hit a rival’s target in the 50-meter rifle 3 positions final at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday.

Kulish, 28, was in the running for a medal when he misfired.

He finished eighth.

“The button on my jacket came undone and I felt some discomfort, but time passed and I had to make a shot,” Kulish, who is ranked second in the world, told reporters afterward.

Kulish “didn’t notice that I was already aiming for someone else’s target,” he said.

“I am not happy,” he added. “Who shoots into someone else’s target? Only people like me.”

China’s Zhang Changhong won gold.