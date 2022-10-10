Tom Brady Benefits From 'Worst' Roughing-The-Passer Call To Help Buccaneers Win

Tom Brady rode a suspect roughing-the-passer call to victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. It will only add fuel to claims that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback gets preferential treatment from referees. (Watch the videos below.)
The Buccaneers had the ball near midfield while leading the surging Falcons 21-15 late in the fourth quarter. On a critical third-down play, Atlanta defensive tackle Grady Jarrett wrestled Brady to the ground for an apparent sack. But Jarrett got called for roughing the passer, giving Tampa Bay a first down and allowing Brady and Co. to eventually run out the clock.
It’s already been an eventful early season for the football icon. His marriage looks to be on the rocks, he’s smashing computer tablets out of frustration, and he recently absorbed a delay-of-game penalty that may have cost the Bucs dearly in a loss to Green Bay. That began a two-game losing streak.
But on Sunday, Brady appeared to benefit from the “worst” call, according to many who actually used the term “worst.” Sure, there’s heightened sensitivity around the health of QBs, now that the league has tweaked concussion protocols in the wake of Tua Tagovailoa’s head trauma.
But referee Jerome Boger might have overreacted. He said Jarrett “unnecessarily” threw Brady to the ground. Brady skirted the issue, telling reporters: “I don’t throw the flags.”
Here are a few looks at the play:
Here’s some Twitter outrage: