Tom Brady Benefits From 'Worst' Roughing-The-Passer Call To Help Buccaneers Win

Tom Brady rode a suspect roughing-the-passer call to victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. It will only add fuel to claims that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback gets preferential treatment from referees. (Watch the videos below.)

The Buccaneers had the ball near midfield while leading the surging Falcons 21-15 late in the fourth quarter. On a critical third-down play, Atlanta defensive tackle Grady Jarrett wrestled Brady to the ground for an apparent sack. But Jarrett got called for roughing the passer, giving Tampa Bay a first down and allowing Brady and Co. to eventually run out the clock.

It’s already been an eventful early season for the football icon. His marriage looks to be on the rocks, he’s smashing computer tablets out of frustration, and he recently absorbed a delay-of-game penalty that may have cost the Bucs dearly in a loss to Green Bay. That began a two-game losing streak.

But on Sunday, Brady appeared to benefit from the “worst” call, according to many who actually used the term “worst.” Sure, there’s heightened sensitivity around the health of QBs, now that the league has tweaked concussion protocols in the wake of Tua Tagovailoa’s head trauma.

But referee Jerome Boger might have overreacted. He said Jarrett “unnecessarily” threw Brady to the ground. Brady skirted the issue, telling reporters: “I don’t throw the flags.”

Here are a few looks at the play:

refs called this roughing the passer on 3rd down and i genuinely do not know what Grady Jarrett could have done differently pic.twitter.com/VX6i0UpJiL — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) October 9, 2022

THE worst roughing the passer penalty in NFL history. pic.twitter.com/0qwuXUvPXa — Brenden Deeg (@BrendenDeeg_) October 9, 2022

Here’s some Twitter outrage:

That’s a bulljive call against Jarrett. That was not roughing the passer on Brady. pic.twitter.com/LAL5JBKzIc — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) October 9, 2022

This may be the WORST roughing the passer penalty I’ve ever seen. Embarrassingly bad call. The Falcons got screwed.



(🎥: @TrainIsland)pic.twitter.com/KdvC0mi2KJ — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 9, 2022

I know we overreact to penalty calls. But the roughing the passer called on Grady Jarrett against Tom Brady was one that legitimately makes you wonder about the legitimacy of the sport. It was a routine tackle. — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) October 9, 2022

The roughing the passer on Brady was the worst call I have seen in a long time. Falcons got robbed — Booger (@ESPNBooger) October 9, 2022

roughing???? Brady swiped at him!! — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) October 9, 2022

the roughing the passer calls that Tom Brady gets are legitimately comical — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) October 9, 2022

Disgusting, horrific roughing the passer call. Jerome Boger should be fired and banned from all levels of football. Truly horrendous. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 9, 2022