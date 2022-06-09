Tom Brady’s got seven Super Bowl rings, a supermodel wife and vast wealth.

But enough is never enough. He now has his own line of underwear and is stripping down to sell it.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has graced social media this week with video of him in his Brady drawers. (Watch it below.) In the bathroom footage shot by Gisele Bündchen, Brady hunches over the sink in a model-y pose and gets shy when the camera lingers too long.

“Somebody’s got new underwear, what is this?” Bündchen says in the clip. “Let me see your underwear. Is that Brady Brand underwear?”

Why yes it is!

And Brady means business.

His skivvy line launched Thursday. The boxer briefs cost $20. Sure, the 44-year-old has endured jokes about his package for days and cracked back. He even was the subject of a full rant by guest host Michael Rapaport on “The Wendy Williams Show” Wednesday in addition to a gushy CNN news segment.