Watch Tom Hanks Find Out He's Related To Mister Rogers

Won’t you be my ... relative?

As Tom Hanks walked the red carpet at a recent screening for his new film “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” starring him as Mister Rogers, the actor was given some wild news.

Hanks, alongside his wife, the actor Rita Wilson, was told by “Access Hollywood” this week that he is, in fact, a sixth cousin to the late Fred Rogers, host of the long-running children’s show “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.”

“No, impossible! You’re pulling our leg,” said an astonished Wilson.

Hanks, not missing a beat, casually responded: “It all just comes together, you see.”

The actor goes on to jokingly wonder whether Johnny Depp also is related to Rogers.

An Ancestry.com family tree shared in the “Access Hollywood” report indicates that Hanks and Rogers are connected through a distant cousin named Johannes Meffert.

At the same premiere, Hanks revealed to E! News that he’s grown to appreciate songs from the film. He’s often sung the “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” song that the film derives its namesake, but Hanks said that’s not his favorite.

“I actually enjoy the goodbye song a little better,” he said, adding that he likes that the song looks ahead to new days bringing new things to talk about.

Wilson added that she’d like to play these songs for her grandkids.

As Mister Rogers used to say, what “a good feeling to know you’re alive.”