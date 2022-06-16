Tom Hanks Tells Fans Who Bump Rita Wilson To 'Back The F**k Off!'

America’s dad just gave fans a not-so-fatherly scolding.

Actor Tom Hanks exploded at a crowd gathered outside an elevator in a New York City lobby after his wife Rita Wilson got bumped hard from behind by the star-chasing mob, video below shows.

Wilson stumbled forward and gasped, then turned around and said “Stop it.”

Advertisement

Hanks, a double Oscar winner, then took center stage to protect Wilson.

“Back the fuck off!” Hanks yelled at the group. “Knocking over my wife!”

One fan can be heard saying he was pushed. Some in the crowd apologized as Wilson and Hanks get into their car.

Hanks can politely argue with fans that “Forrest Gump” deserved the Best Picture Oscar, but don’t mess with his family. These celebrity seekers learned the hard way.

“Our marriage is really sacred to us,” Wilson once said when tabloids spread a false rumor that the couple was on the rocks back in 2016.

Hanks’ latest movie “Elvis,” in which he plays Colonel Tom Parker, opens next week in the U.S.

Wilson recently starred in the thriller “Kimi.”

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson attend The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala on September 25, 2021, in Los Angeles. David Livingston via Getty Images