Reggae Legend Toots Hibbert Reportedly Placed In Medically Induced Coma

Reggae legend Toots Hibbert has reportedly been placed in a medically induced coma after exhibiting “tell-tale symptoms” of COVID-19, according to LoopJamaica.com.
The 77-year-old lead singer of Toots and the Maytals was admitted into a private hospital in St. Andrew, Jamaica, after complaining about breathing difficulties.
HuffPost reached out to Hibbert’s camp for comment, but no one immediately responded. However, Maytals manager Cabel Stephenson told the Jamaica Gleaner newspaper that results from a coronavirus test for the singer are still pending.
Stephenson said that Hibbert isn’t worried about catching COVID-19, but family and management want him to stay at the hospital “under full observation because of his age and who he is.”
Hibbert is a legendary figure in reggae, known for classic songs such as “Pressure Drop,” “54-46 Is My Number” and “Monkey Man.”
His hospitalization comes just a week after the Maytals released their first album in a decade, “Got To Be Tough,” according to The Guardian.